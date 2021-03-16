Rep. Escobar: Kevin McCarthy 'comes into my community to use it as a prop'

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar (D-TX) joins Andrea Mitchell to respond to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) labeling the surge in border crossings a "Biden border crisis" during a GOP congressional delegation trip to the southern border. "It is so deeply frustrating to hear the Minority Leader's comments," Rep. Escobar says. "He comes into my community to use it as a prop. He knows full well we have been seeing this flow of humanity from Central America since 2014. It is not a new phenomenon."