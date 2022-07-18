Rep. Escobar: Gov. Abbott has yet to ‘bring forward any ideas for meaningful change’ following Uvalde

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Representative Veronica Escobar (D-TX) joins Andrea Mitchell with her reaction to a scathing preliminary report released by a Texas House committee investigating law enforcement’s response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. “The leadership void goes far beyond law enforcement,” says Escobar. “We also have to look at the context in Texas. The environment that has been created by Republicans who want to create a Wild West sort of environment.” She also points to Texas Governor Abbott’s culpability, saying, “I have yet to hear the governor accept responsibility or bring forward any ideas for meaningful change.” July 18, 2022

