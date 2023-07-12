Rep. Eric Swalwell calls House GOP-led Wray hearing 'just bananas, absolute chaos'

FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before the House Judiciary Committee, facing tough questioning from Republican members of Congress. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), who serves on the committee joins Garrett Haake to discuss. Swalwell, coming out of the hearing, says it was “just bananas, absolute chaos in there where the FBI Director who oversees 38,000 employees, investigates terrorism, child exploitation, COVID, fraud, national security, walks right into the partners meeting of insurrection LLC, the largest law firm in DC now with just one client, Donald Trump.” He adds, “Again, we've got cyber attacks coming at us. We have mass shootings all across America. And that was the focus today in the hearing.”July 12, 2023