  Sen. Angus King: 'If NATO accepted Ukraine tomorrow, we'd be in a world war;' delay is 'appropriate'

  Rep. Mikie Sherrill: Tuberville's 'unconscionable' military promotions blockade hurts 'readiness'

    Rep. Eric Swalwell calls House GOP-led Wray hearing 'just bananas, absolute chaos'

    NATO Secretary General: Sweden joining alliance is 'good for all of NATO'

  Secy. Blinken says 'the world expects us to responsibly manage' relations with China

  Secy. Blinken says Ukraine would be 'defenseless' if U.S. didn't send cluster munitions

  Zelensky makes appearance in Lithuania during NATO summit

  Ben Rhodes: 'Scrutiny' on Biden's decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine is 'appropriate'

  Harry Litman: 'Concrete signs' the 'fake electors scheme' is 'coming to market' in Jack Smith probe

  Michael Beschloss: Biden is an 'assurance' to allies that U.S. shares values present in NATO treaty

  Paul Beckett on Gershkovich's 100 day detainment: 'Dispiriting to see journalism labeled as a crime'

  Nathalie Loiseau doubts sending cluster munitions to Ukraine will help U.S. 'diplomatic efforts'

  Oppenheimer documentary filmmakers preview NBC News Studios movie 'To End All War'

  Joyce Vance: If Nauta does not cooperate with prosecutors, 'he will go to prison for years.'

  Michael Waldman criticizes 'radical' limit of White House contact with social media firms

  Sources share new details on location where cocaine was found

  Weissmann: Inconceivable that limit on Biden admin contact with social media firms won't be appealed

  Ben Rhodes: Prisoner exchange is likely the 'only way' to free journalist Evan Gershkovich

  Brandon Wolf: 'Take Ron DeSantis at his word when he says he wants to make America Florida'

  Rep. Jim Clyburn: Biden to tout Infrastructure bill, broadband access during South Carolina visit

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Eric Swalwell calls House GOP-led Wray hearing 'just bananas, absolute chaos'

FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before the House Judiciary Committee, facing tough questioning from Republican members of Congress. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), who serves on the committee joins Garrett Haake to discuss. Swalwell, coming out of the hearing, says it was “just bananas, absolute chaos in there where the FBI Director who oversees 38,000 employees, investigates terrorism, child exploitation, COVID, fraud, national security, walks right into the partners meeting of insurrection LLC, the largest law firm in DC now with just one client, Donald Trump.” He adds, “Again, we've got cyber attacks coming at us. We have mass shootings all across America. And that was the focus today in the hearing.”July 12, 2023

