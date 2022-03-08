Rep. Elissa Slotkin: U.S. ban on Russian oil, gas imports ‘deeply affecting’ Americans ‘already’
Representative Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) joins Andrea Mitchell to share her reaction to President Biden’s announcement that the United States will ban Russian oil and gas imports, explaining how this will impact Americans struggling to afford gas. “Even in anticipation of this announcement, we’ve seen the price go up,” says Representative Slotkin. “And if you’re from a district like mine, where people drive 40 miles one way to work, it is deeply affecting us already.” March 8, 2022
