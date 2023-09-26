Rep. Dingell: President Biden ‘standing up for’ UAW strikers by ‘going directly’ to them in MI

President Biden is joining the picket line in support of auto workers in Michigan in an unprecedented move for a sitting President. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (D-MI) to discuss the significance of Biden’s trip ahead of former President Trump’s visit to Michigan tomorrow. “The focus should be on what the workers are talking about at the table with companies, and how we have a competitive auto industry that treats the worker fairly," Dingell says. “Why is the President in Michigan today? He's going directly to the workers and standing up for them,” Dingell adds. Sept. 26, 2023