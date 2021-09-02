Rep. Dingell: McCarthy warning 'a direct threat to those who have been subpoenaed'

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (D-MI) joins Andrea Mitchell to respond to Kevin McCarthy's warning to social media and communications companies not to comply with a preservation order from the January 6th committee, which she calls "a direct threat to those who have been subpoenaed." She also reacts to Texas's near total abortion ban, saying she believes immediate action in response should come from the executive branch, as getting something done quickly through Congress will be a "challenge."Sept. 2, 2021