Rep. Dingell: ‘I don’t believe’ Biden or the media ‘belongs at the negotiating table’ in UAW talks

The United Auto Workers strike continues with President Sean Fain announcing the addition of 38 more automotive plants across the country to the ongoing strike in an effort to put more pressure on GM and Stellantis, whom he said were less serious about reaching a deal than Ford. Representative Debbie Dingell (D-MI) joins Andrea Mitchell to explain why she thinks President Biden should stay out of the negotiations. “I don't believe that he belongs at the negotiating table,” Dingell says. “I think there's a role to play by the administration and policymakers like me, in ensuring that people are hearing what's being said to each other, to understanding what the workers need and what we have to do from a policy perspective.” She adds, “Media doesn't belong at that table. But they got to get this solved. They've got to get it figured out, and I hope it's soon.”Sept. 22, 2023