Rep. DelBene: Reconciliation bill an ‘opportunity to put us on a great long-term course’

Congresswoman Suzan DelBene (D-WA) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Democratic Party’s policy priorities with their jobs and spending bills and the path forward for their two major packages in Congress. “This really is the opportunity to put us on a great long-term course across our country, and long-term is important. We need strong, durable policy that has to be key, and that's what we're fighting for in the Build Back Better Act,” says Rep. DelBene.Sept. 27, 2021