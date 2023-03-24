Rep. Debbie Dingell: People’s data ‘becomes a weapon’ to personal and national security

Representative Debbie Dingell (D-MI) joins Andrea Mitchell to share her concerns following the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s hearing on TikTok, where the social media giant’s CEO repeatedly assured members that consumer data is safe on the app. “I do believe that the committee is united that we must do something about privacy. I will say there are members on both sides of the aisle that believe we need to ban TikTok. For me individually, I'm not sure I'm ready to ban one company,” says Dingell. “I think we need privacy legislation across all platforms, and people really do not understand what is happening to the data that they generate every single day. It’s being used in so many different ways and becomes a weapon to their own personal security and our national security.”March 24, 2023