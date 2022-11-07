IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Rep. Debbie Dingell expecting 'serious efforts' the day after the election to 'challenge' MI results

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Debbie Dingell expecting 'serious efforts' the day after the election to 'challenge' MI results

Representative Debbie Dingell (D-MI) tells Andrea Mitchell, “What I'm really worried about in Michigan is what we've seen in other states, where there's already an effort to challenge votes, to not count votes, and I think we will have serious efforts made the day after the election to challenge the results of many of these votes.” She predicts that “Michigan is going to be a state that's going to have a lot of attention on it the day after the election.” Nov. 7, 2022

