Rep. Debbie Dingell expecting 'serious efforts' the day after the election to 'challenge' MI results

Representative Debbie Dingell (D-MI) tells Andrea Mitchell, “What I'm really worried about in Michigan is what we've seen in other states, where there's already an effort to challenge votes, to not count votes, and I think we will have serious efforts made the day after the election to challenge the results of many of these votes.” She predicts that “Michigan is going to be a state that's going to have a lot of attention on it the day after the election.” Nov. 7, 2022