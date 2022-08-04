Rep. Debbie Dingell: Democrats gaining ‘very solid wind’ as midterms approach

Representative Debbie Dingell (D-MI), joins Andrea Mitchell to talk about the high voter turnout in Kansas that brought about the first major win for abortion rights since the Dobbs decision, and how this may be a bellwether of more wins for Democrats heading into the 2022 midterms. “I think Kansas shows us that this is motivating people to go to the poll, and that they're voting how they feel,” says Dingell. “We've got some very solid wind, and we have from now until November to contrast ourselves with Republicans.”Aug. 4, 2022