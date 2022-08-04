IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Rep. Debbie Dingell: Democrats gaining ‘very solid wind’ as midterms approach

    Sen. Bennet: Reconciliation bill tackles 'trickle down economics' which have 'plagued this nation'

  Whelan detained '8 hours' from Moscow, impeding 'consular support' from U.S. embassy, says brother

  ​​WNBPA Exec. Director: 'Hopeful' Griner will be detained in Moscow 'where her team can get to her'

  Garland announces civil rights charges against four officers over Breonna Taylor's death

  Sen. Gillibrand: KS upheld abortion rights in voters' first 'chance to be heard' following Dobbs

  Leon Panetta: Jan. 6-related texts wiped 'from agency to agency' looks like 'conspiracy'

  Gov. Beshear: 'It is going to be a monumental challenge to rebuild' after severe flooding in KY

  Sen. Mark Warner: 'The world is a safer place' after killing of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri

  Liz Sherwood-Randall: 'Ayman al-Zawahiri is dead' because of flawless U.S. 'precision operation'

  Sen. Manchin to meet with Sen. Sinema as Democrats aim to pass major climate, health care bill

  $1.3 Billion Mega Millions winning lottery ticket was sold at Chicago suburb Speedway

  Republicans blocking burn pit bill are 'playing partisan politics' with 'the lives of veterans'

  'China should not have veto power' but a Pelosi Taiwan trip 'would not come at a helpful time'

  How one Democratic representative is addressing economic woes, cultural issues in swing California race

  First primaries following January 6 hearings can have 'national implications'

  Secret Service failure to preserve January 6-related texts 'looks really, really calamitous'

  In Pete We Trust: Andrea Mitchell celebrates the remarkable career of Pete Williams

  Larry Summers: Odds are 'perhaps over three quarters' of recession in the next two years

  Secy. Gina Raimondo: GOP 'playing into China's hand' by opposing CHIPS-Plus bill

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Debbie Dingell: Democrats gaining ‘very solid wind’ as midterms approach

Representative Debbie Dingell (D-MI), joins Andrea Mitchell to talk about the high voter turnout in Kansas that brought about the first major win for abortion rights since the Dobbs decision, and how this may be a bellwether of more wins for Democrats heading into the 2022 midterms. “I think Kansas shows us that this is motivating people to go to the poll, and that they're voting how they feel,” says Dingell. “We've got some very solid wind, and we have from now until November to contrast ourselves with Republicans.”Aug. 4, 2022

    Rep. Debbie Dingell: Democrats gaining ‘very solid wind’ as midterms approach

    Sen. Bennet: Reconciliation bill tackles 'trickle down economics' which have 'plagued this nation'

  Whelan detained '8 hours' from Moscow, impeding 'consular support' from U.S. embassy, says brother

  ​​WNBPA Exec. Director: 'Hopeful' Griner will be detained in Moscow 'where her team can get to her'

  Garland announces civil rights charges against four officers over Breonna Taylor's death

  Sen. Gillibrand: KS upheld abortion rights in voters' first 'chance to be heard' following Dobbs

