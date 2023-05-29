Rep. Debbie Dingell: Debt deal contains ‘things I would never vote for under normal circumstances’

A tentative debt ceiling deal has been reached by President Biden and Speaker of the House McCarthy. Representative Debbie Dingell (D-MI) joins Chris Jansing to react. “We are being held hostage. That is a very real word for where we are right now. There are things I would never vote for under normal circumstances,” says Dingell. “We should never be in this position again, and yet I cannot and will not be a rubber stamp. The people of this district elected me to be here.”May 29, 2023