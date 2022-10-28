IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Debbie Dingell: Culture of 'hatred' and violence is 'endangering our democracy'

06:16

Representative Debbie Dingell (D-MI) joins Andrea Mitchell to respond to reports that an intruder broke into Speaker Pelosi's San Francisco home shouting, "where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?" before assaulting her husband. "This is a trend that we've been even before January 6," says Dingell. "This fear, this hatred, this anger that we're seeing across the country," she adds, "is endangering our democracy." Oct. 28, 2022

