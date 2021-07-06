Rep. Dean: Republican opposition to investigating Jan. 6 is a ‘shameful decision’05:29
Congresswoman Madeline Dean (D-PA) joins Kasie Hunt on the six-month anniversary of the January 6th insurrection to reflect on the attack and investigative efforts since then. Dean urges Republicans to support investigation of the attacks saying she is “puzzled” about what they are afraid of. She also discusses what passing bipartisan infrastructure legislation will mean politically and economically for states like Pennsylvania.