Rep. Dean: Calls for Israel humanitarian pause in Gaza, ‘we cannot have an innocent life snuffed out.’

House Republicans released a new $14.3 billion aid bill for Israel, but the legislation also cuts IRS funding provided by the Inflation Reduction Act, against the wishes of President Biden and democrats in Congress. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA), who serves on the House Foreign Affairs and Judiciary Committees, to discuss Republicans’ battle against Biden’s funding plan and the growing international call for a ceasefire in Gaza. On Israel’s attacks on Gaza, she says, “I have called for a humanitarian pause, a ceasefire in order to get humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. We cannot have an innocent life snuffed out.” On new Speaker Mike Johnson’s opposition to Biden’s plan, Dean says, “These are serious times we need serious people, and sadly our new Speaker of the House, with this opening gambit, showed how unserious he is.”Oct. 31, 2023