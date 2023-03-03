IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. D'Esposito proposes blocking Santos from profiting off 'duping the American public'

03:43

The House Ethics Committee says it will move forward with investigating Congressman George Santos (R-NY). Congressman Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY), who represents a neighboring district to Santos and has proposed to block Santos from making money off books or media appearances, joins Peter Alexander to explain his proposal. “This is a step in the direction to make sure that moving forward when George Santos decides to write a book, or pen a book, or be part of a TV, movie, or be on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ whatever the case may be, he is not going to generate a profit from literally, legitimately duping the American public and making a mockery, and disdain that he's caused to the institution of the United States Congress.”March 3, 2023

