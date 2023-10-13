Rep. D’Esposito: ‘I’m looking for’ a speaker candidate that ‘understands’ what NY Republicans need

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) withdrew from the race for House speaker, casting new doubt about the party’s ability to coalesce around one person for the job. Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY) joins Andrea Mitchell to share his thoughts on what he is looking for from the next speaker. “I was a supporter of Kevin McCarthy. I think that he had an understanding of my district,” D’Esposito says. “That’s what I'm looking for in a candidate: someone who understands — even if they have conservative values — as long as they understand what New York needs.” Oct. 13, 2023