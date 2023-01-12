Rep. D’Esposito: ‘George Santos has violated the trust’ and it’s ‘affecting his potential to govern’

Representative Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY) is one of four sitting Republican members of Congress who have called for George Santos to resign after he admitted to lying about much of his personal biography. D’Esposito tells Andrea Mitchell, “I believe that George Santos has violated the trust, not only the trust of the voters and trust of fellow elected officials in Nassau County, and the trust of people that he serves with here in Congress.” He adds, “This isn't about one specific fabrication. It's just about how they keep piling up. And I think it really is affecting his potential to govern.” Jan. 12, 2023