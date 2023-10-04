IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sen. Merkley: Ukraine is ‘paying with their lives and they’re asking us to help’ with aid package

    Rep. D’Esposito: Constituents ‘sent me here to govern’ but ‘egomaniac’ Gaetz is ‘getting in my way’

    Rep. Slotkin: McCarthy ‘depended on’ Dems to avoid a shutdown, only to ‘turn around and slap’ us

  • Rep. Turner: McCarthy has ‘broad and overwhelming support’ among Republicans, ‘I’d bet on Kevin’

  • Republican Rep. Bice: ‘Matt Gaetz wants to wreak havoc and chaos within the Republican Party’

  • Rep. Quigley: ‘I don’t think’ McCarthy will ‘get any help’ from Democrats, ‘this is their Civil War’

  • GOP Rep. Bice: Gaetz has made the American people ‘pawns in his narcissistic game’

  • Rep. Armstrong: McCarthy has support from ‘vast majority’ of House GOP, motion to vacate is ‘silly’

  • Rep. Landsman: Matt Gaetz is a ‘conflict entrepreneur’ when ‘the vast majority of us want to govern’

  • NY civil fraud suit ‘cuts to the heart’ of Trump’s worth, which was ‘under question’ for decades

  • Rep. Gaetz continues to tease he will file a motion to oust Speaker McCarthy

  • Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi: Sen. Dianne Feinstein ‘left us the way she lived: on her own terms’

  • Sen. Chris Murphy: Sen. Dianne Feinstein ‘singularly’ kept the ‘anti-gun violence movement’ alive

  • Fmr. Rep. Upton: ‘The only way you’re going to keep the government open’ is with a ‘bipartisan’ deal

  • Rep. Good: Republicans have the ‘opportunity’ to hold White House, Senate ‘accountable’ for spending

  • Political analysts say GOP debate was ‘an absolute crap show,’ with ‘no joy’ and ‘negative populism’

  • Rep. Goldman: Republicans are holding a ‘sham impeachment’ while ‘barreling’ toward a shutdown

  • Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife are represented by different law firms, counsel in bribery case

  • Second GOP debate ‘a big night for each of the candidates but likely not a big night for the race.’

  • The ‘businesslike’ release of Travis King is ‘not what we would normally expect of North Korea’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. D’Esposito: Constituents ‘sent me here to govern’ but ‘egomaniac’ Gaetz is ‘getting in my way’

Far right GOP House representatives successfully ousted former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for the first time in history. Representative Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss how the chaos on Capitol Hill and the infighting amongst the GOP will impact swing districts in the 2024 election as Republicans attempt to maintain their majority in the House of Representatives. “An egomaniac named Matt Gaetz decided to take out personal issues with the Speaker on the House floor,” D’Esposito said. “This is not what the people of the Fourth Congressional District sent me here to do. They sent me here to govern and that's exactly what I want to do. But Matt Gaetz is getting in my way.”Oct. 4, 2023

