Rep. D’Esposito: Constituents ‘sent me here to govern’ but ‘egomaniac’ Gaetz is ‘getting in my way’

Far right GOP House representatives successfully ousted former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for the first time in history. Representative Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss how the chaos on Capitol Hill and the infighting amongst the GOP will impact swing districts in the 2024 election as Republicans attempt to maintain their majority in the House of Representatives. “An egomaniac named Matt Gaetz decided to take out personal issues with the Speaker on the House floor,” D’Esposito said. “This is not what the people of the Fourth Congressional District sent me here to do. They sent me here to govern and that's exactly what I want to do. But Matt Gaetz is getting in my way.”Oct. 4, 2023