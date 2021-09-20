Rep. Crow: 'We should have extended' Afghanistan withdrawal deadline

Rep. Jason Crow joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the withdrawal of U.S. troops out of Afghanistan and why he believes that President Biden should have extended the deadline. "There were thousands that were left there after our withdrawal on August 31st. I've been very clear and I was very clear prior to the August 31st deadline that I thought we should have extended that deadline, that we should still have operations at the airport bringing those folks out, because it is so much harder right now to do that than it was when we actually controlled the airport," says Rep. Crow. Sept. 20, 2021