Rep. Crow: 'Not going to be possible' to get Americans and Afghan allies out before Aug. 31

Congressman Jason Crow (D-CO), a member of the House Intelligence Committee and a former Army Ranger who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, tells Andrea Mitchell that based on the intelligence he's seen he believes "it is not going to be possible to get American citizens out and our Afghan partners and their families out" before the August 31 troop withdrawal deadline. "That is why there is broad and deep bipartisan support in Congress and across the country to extend the deadline, to make sure that we're doing what's necessary to get folks out," says Rep. Crow.Aug. 24, 2021