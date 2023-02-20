IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Adm. Stavridis: China sending lethal military aid to Russia could trigger more U.S. aid to Taiwan

    07:35

  • Carter biographer: President Carter decided ‘all of his remaining time’ would be spent with Rosalynn

    06:48
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Crow: ‘Not even worth my brain space’ to respond to Republicans criticizing Biden Ukraine trip

    05:36
  • UP NEXT

    6.4 magnitude earthquake hits devastated areas of Turkey and Syria

    00:41

  • Rep. Mike Turner: Biden admin shouldn't have permitted Chinese spy balloon to 'complete its mission'

    02:40

  • VP Harris: Important to focus on the needs of the American people and not political chatter

    07:09

  • VP Harris: Americans feel a sense of 'moral outrage' and a 'responsibility’ to stand with Ukraine

    05:40

  • VP Harris: We’re ‘confident’ Chinese balloon ‘was used by China to spy on the American people’

    04:24

  • Courtney Kube: U.S. government leaning towards theory that UFOs shot down were ‘benign’

    05:27

  • Amb. Julianne Smith: NATO trying to ‘move as many assets as possible’ to Ukraine in the coming weeks

    04:37

  • John Bolton: No ‘serious case’ for Nikki Haley candidacy

    09:28

  • Sen. Kaine: U.S. and China must 'improve communications' to 'avoid accidents and miscalculations'

    08:02

  • Douglas Holtz-Eakin: Fed’s fight against inflation ‘is going to be bumpy’

    03:21

  • Densley: U.S. in a ‘perpetual cycle of mass shootings,’ each one lowering ‘threshold’ for the next

    05:55

  • Sen. Shaheen: ‘Bipartisan call’ for 'more transparency' from administration in Senate UFO briefing

    08:14

  • Ben Rhodes: Increase in observed UFO activity reflects NORAD shift in ‘protocols,' widened ‘focus’

    04:48

  • Sen. Gillibrand: AARO's work over the past two years has ‘put us in a position’ to better track UFOs

    06:20

  • U.N. Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: U.N. must ‘act urgently' to open two more border crossings into Syria

    06:05

  • Driver in custody after U-Haul strikes multiple people in Brooklyn

    02:36

  • Julio Vaqueiro: ‘Telling’ that Biden went to ‘swing state’ Florida right after State of the Union

    02:52

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Crow: ‘Not even worth my brain space’ to respond to Republicans criticizing Biden Ukraine trip

05:36

Intelligence Committee member Representative Jason Crow (D-CO) joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on President Biden’s trip to Kyiv, as one of the House members who signed a bipartisan letter urging President Biden to send F-16’s to Ukraine. Responding to MAGA Republicans criticizing President Biden for going to Ukraine, rather than going to the southern border or East Palestine, Ohio, Crow says, “It's really not even worth my brain space to spend time responding to fools.” He adds, “These people know nothing about national security and foreign policy. They don't understand that it's in our strategic interests and our security interests and the American people's interests to have a stable, prosperous and free Europe and a free world, and that's what this fight is about. And that it’s not mutually exclusive either.”Feb. 20, 2023

  • Adm. Stavridis: China sending lethal military aid to Russia could trigger more U.S. aid to Taiwan

    07:35

  • Carter biographer: President Carter decided ‘all of his remaining time’ would be spent with Rosalynn

    06:48
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Crow: ‘Not even worth my brain space’ to respond to Republicans criticizing Biden Ukraine trip

    05:36
  • UP NEXT

    6.4 magnitude earthquake hits devastated areas of Turkey and Syria

    00:41

  • Rep. Mike Turner: Biden admin shouldn't have permitted Chinese spy balloon to 'complete its mission'

    02:40

  • VP Harris: Important to focus on the needs of the American people and not political chatter

    07:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All