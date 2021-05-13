Rep. Crow leads calls for White House to help Afghan translators evacuate before withdrawal

Congressman Jason Crow (D-CO), a former Army Ranger who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the push for the Biden administration to do more to help evacuate Afghan translators who helped American forces before the withdrawal. "Bottom line, I would not be here toff it had not been for those Afghans, Iraqis who lived with us, served with us, fought alongside us and in some instances died alongside with us, and we could not do our job," says Rep. Crow.