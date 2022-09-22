IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Crow: Classified docs often contain 'life or death' intel. Trump can't just 'wish it away.'

    05:40
  • UP NEXT

    Peter Baker: Trump has 'never been held accountable' to the extent N.Y. AG is now seeking

    03:20

  • Documents filed by Trump, family members show inflation of property values, court docket says

    02:13

  • How will N.Y. AG lawsuit impact Trump and Republican's campaign plans?

    01:29

  • Melber: N.Y. attorney general’s lawsuit against Trump is ‘most severe’ outcome of investigation

    02:04

  • Trump lawyers accuse N.Y. AG of advancing 'political agenda' with lawsuit

    02:36

  • Haass: Biden must ‘challenge’ UN to 'be more supportive of sanctions' and 'more critical of Russia'

    05:52

  • NBC Poll shows a rise in ‘Democratic enthusiasm,’ but Biden popularity remains in a ‘danger zone’

    04:34

  • 'Despicable': DeSantis is using migrants as 'pawns in a political stunt' - Sen. Chris Coons

    06:38

  • Satellite images show thousands gathered in London for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

    02:07

  • King's Fmr. Comms Secy.: ‘Recent issues’ between his sons have brought King Charles 'great pain’

    04:56

  • Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: Russia’s ‘actions related to American citizens are unacceptable’

    06:22

  • 'She made you feel at home': Fmr. UK PM Gordon Brown remembers the Queen’s 'generous' hospitality

    07:29

  • Jeh Johnson: Trump holding onto classified docs signals to allies that ‘America cannot be trusted.’

    07:54

  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren: Trump ‘is putting the security of the U.S. at risk and he must be stopped.’

    08:44

  • Joyce Vance: ‘If Berman's tales are borne out, they are very serious.’

    04:50

  • Keir Simmons: ‘Scotland was the country that’ the Queen ‘loved the most’

    12:00

  • Sir Peter Westmacott: King Charles III ‘has had a very long apprenticeship’

    07:01

  • Ben Rhodes: Zelenskyy can use recent gains to justify continued or greater support from Europe, U.S.

    07:07

  • Prince William arrives at Balmoral as Queen Elizabeth remains under ‘medical supervision’

    02:02

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Crow: Classified docs often contain 'life or death' intel. Trump can't just 'wish it away.'

05:40

Representative Jason Crow (D-CO) joins Andrea Mitchell with his reaction to former President Donald Trump’s remarks on Fox News that U.S. presidents can declassify documents just by thinking about it. “Nobody gets to just think in their mind that the deepest secrets, our national security secrets, secrets that might mean life or death for our CIA officers, for our informants, for the people that are developing intelligence networks overseas, for our policymakers, for our troops that are serving right now as we're having this discussion. Information intelligence that is life and death for them. People don't just get to wish it away and declassify it,” says Crow. “In the United States of America, we have no kings, we have no queens, we have elected representatives. And he needs to be held accountable.” Sept. 22, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Rep. Crow: Classified docs often contain 'life or death' intel. Trump can't just 'wish it away.'

    05:40
  • UP NEXT

    Peter Baker: Trump has 'never been held accountable' to the extent N.Y. AG is now seeking

    03:20

  • Documents filed by Trump, family members show inflation of property values, court docket says

    02:13

  • How will N.Y. AG lawsuit impact Trump and Republican's campaign plans?

    01:29

  • Melber: N.Y. attorney general’s lawsuit against Trump is ‘most severe’ outcome of investigation

    02:04

  • Trump lawyers accuse N.Y. AG of advancing 'political agenda' with lawsuit

    02:36

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All