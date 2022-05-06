Rep. Crow: As the war in Ukraine shifts to ‘different types of terrains,’ U.S. weapons aid ‘has to shift as well’

Representative Jason Crow (D-CO), a member of the Armed Services and Intelligence Committees, joins Kristen Welker to talk about his recent trip to Kyiv, where he spoke with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. Crow says that Zelenskyy “made it very clear” that Ukraine “would not be able to be as successful as they are now” without U.S. support. “We have helped put them in a position to win. But this war is changing.” Crow emphasizes that the U.S. needs to send “more advanced” weapons to accommodate Ukraine’s evolving needs. “The location of this war is shifting to different types of terrain. And that means that our aid has to shift as well.”May 6, 2022