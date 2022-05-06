IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Cecile Richards: As abortion bans begin ‘cascading across the country, it will motivate people to go vote in November.’

    05:56
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Crow: As the war in Ukraine shifts to ‘different types of terrains,’ U.S. weapons aid ‘has to shift as well’

    07:02
  • UP NEXT

    Dr. Kavita Patel: Restricting abortion care 'translates to higher maternal mortality’ and ‘worse outcomes’

    03:58

  • Sen. Chris Murphy: U.S. politicizing aid for Ukraine is ‘a legitimate worry’ if Trump becomes president

    06:57

  • Gov. Hochul: If Roe falls, NY will need ‘federal help’ to be a ‘safe harbor’ for out-of-state patients seeking abortion care

    04:12

  • ICRC Spokesperson: When evacuees ‘stepped out of the steel plant, it was the first time in 2 months that they’d seen the sun’

    03:23

  • Rep. Speier: '59% of the women who actually access abortions already are mothers. I was one of those mothers’

    03:48

  • Claire McCaskill: Missouri trigger law ‘outlaws all abortions.’ ‘Not even an exception for rape or incest.’

    07:49

  • Pete Williams: Supreme Court acknowledges leaked draft opinion, but says 'we're nowhere near' final opinion

    10:02

  • Sen. Hirono: 'Millions' of U.S. women have ‘awakened to the fact that they no longer control their bodies’

    04:03

  • Planned Parenthood CEO: '26 states could move quickly to ban access to abortion' if Court overturns Roe v. Wade

    04:57

  • 'We are not going back': Warren joins protesters outside Supreme Court

    02:06

  • Supreme Court confirms draft opinion on Roe v. Wade is real, will investigate source of leak

    01:32

  • Amb. Taylor: Lavrov’s Hitler comments show ‘evil nature of the Russian government’ and ‘ludicrous’ justification for invasion

    08:16

  • Sam Stein: GOP candidates in ‘contortions’ to secure Trump endorsement. ‘It is a politics of grievance.’

    08:42

  • Jan. 6 committee requests cooperation from three Republican congressmen

    03:13

  • Israel's prime minister condemns Russian foreign minister's comments on 'Nazification' of Ukraine

    02:05

  • Trymaine Lee: Black fishing community faces potential extinction as Louisiana loses 'a football field of its coastline every 100 minutes' 

    06:34

  • Gen. McCaffrey: Russian filtration camps holding Ukrainians are ‘concentration camps at the strategic level’

    03:27

  • State Dept. Spokesman Ned Price calls latest journalist death in Ukraine ‘another assault on the free press’

    09:51

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Crow: As the war in Ukraine shifts to ‘different types of terrains,’ U.S. weapons aid ‘has to shift as well’

07:02

Representative Jason Crow (D-CO), a member of the Armed Services and Intelligence Committees, joins Kristen Welker to talk about his recent trip to Kyiv, where he spoke with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. Crow says that Zelenskyy “made it very clear” that Ukraine “would not be able to be as successful as they are now” without U.S. support. “We have helped put them in a position to win. But this war is changing.” Crow emphasizes that the U.S. needs to send “more advanced” weapons to accommodate Ukraine’s evolving needs. “The location of this war is shifting to different types of terrain. And that means that our aid has to shift as well.”May 6, 2022

  • Cecile Richards: As abortion bans begin ‘cascading across the country, it will motivate people to go vote in November.’

    05:56
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Crow: As the war in Ukraine shifts to ‘different types of terrains,’ U.S. weapons aid ‘has to shift as well’

    07:02
  • UP NEXT

    Dr. Kavita Patel: Restricting abortion care 'translates to higher maternal mortality’ and ‘worse outcomes’

    03:58

  • Sen. Chris Murphy: U.S. politicizing aid for Ukraine is ‘a legitimate worry’ if Trump becomes president

    06:57

  • Gov. Hochul: If Roe falls, NY will need ‘federal help’ to be a ‘safe harbor’ for out-of-state patients seeking abortion care

    04:12

  • ICRC Spokesperson: When evacuees ‘stepped out of the steel plant, it was the first time in 2 months that they’d seen the sun’

    03:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All