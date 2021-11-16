Rep. Cori Bush: Fiscal responsibility starts ‘with how you save lives’

Representative Cori Bush (D-MO) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss progressives’ priorities in the Build Back Better bill, which moderates have held up as they await details on how the bill will affect the deficit. “Being compassionate to the point of still wanting to hold up a bill is unacceptable, you know, being fiscally responsible also has to start with how you save lives,” says Rep. Bush. “I'm just urging all of our colleagues to look at this and see what's in these bills and decide humanity over profits, humanity over property of corporations, humanity over your own ambition.”Nov. 16, 2021