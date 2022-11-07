IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Conor Lamb: 'Worried' about voter turnout in Philadelphia

03:45

Representative Conor Lamb (D-PA) tells Andrea Mitchell he's "worried" about voter turnout in Philadelphia. "That's a problem that goes back a few election cycles, and when you talk to the people who are really connected to those neighborhoods and working on the ground level for many years, they've been saying that they don't believe our party has invested quite enough in helping them turn out the vote on Election Day."Nov. 7, 2022

