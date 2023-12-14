IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Fmr. Rep. Jolly: Trump DoJ ‘had 4 years to investigate’ Biden family, ‘could not uncover anything’

    06:02

  • Fmr. Lt. Gen. Twitty: ‘If Ukraine loses this war, you might as well say the U.S. lost the war’

    07:35
    Rep. Colin Allred, challenging Ted Cruz: In Texas, ‘women have fewer rights,’ ‘people are outraged’

    05:19
    Anthony Coley: This impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden is ‘a vivid example of government overreach’

    06:38

  • Rep. Quigley: ‘It truly is a mistake’ tying Ukraine aid to border policies; ‘It hurts us’ and allies

    06:41

  • Sen. Merkley on COP28: U.S. is ‘leading with an example that will take us to climate oblivion’

    06:02

  • Stavridis: ‘We’re on this ice’ with Ukraine; failure to send aid ‘would be a dire moment’

    06:39

  • Flournoy: Israel risks losing ‘all international support’ with humanitarian crisis in Gaza

    06:18

  • Texas Court ruling is ‘a warning’ to women ‘trying’ to challenge in-state abortion restrictions.

    05:54

  • Mark Mazzetti: Israel ‘allowed millions, even billions of dollars’ to flow from Qatar to Hamas

    08:40

  • Marc Hearron: Texas abortion case is ‘putting a huge chill’ on reproductive healthcare nationwide

    06:10

  • Jack Smith puts new heat on Trump with SCOTUS move

    03:33

  • UN humanitarian programs in Gaza are ‘on the brink of collapse’ and ‘chaos’ is spreading in Gaza

    07:06

  • Rajiv Shah: ‘We need to do more as a nation’ because ‘when America leads the fight,’ change happens

    05:10

  • Christie: Joe Biden’s ‘conduct will be what judges his own culpability’ and ‘not what his son does’

    07:40

  • Sen. Warner: ‘Ramifications of failure’ to pass Ukraine aid package ‘will be historically negative’

    06:48

  • White House budget dir.: ‘The President has asked for real border security and let's get on with it’

    04:40

  • Rep. Ken Buck: Biden admin. ‘putting its heels in the ground’ on border funding, could ‘give’ more

    03:35

  • Phil Rucker: Trump ‘plans to to exercise his power to the fullest from day one’ to punish ‘enemies’

    11:03

  • Rep. Spanberger: Tuberville sent a ‘clear message’ that one person can disrupt military readiness

    03:27

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Colin Allred, challenging Ted Cruz: In Texas, ‘women have fewer rights,’ ‘people are outraged’

05:19

Texas Republican Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn dodged questions this week about a Texas Court denying Kate Cox the life saving abortion services she needed. Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX), who is running against Cruz for the Senate, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his campaign against Cruz, the state of abortion laws in Texas and the push to codify Roe. “I think people are outraged because they can all imagine themselves in this position,” Allred says. “We're now in a position where we have a kind of balkanization of rights in our country. In states like Texas, women have fewer rights, but we can do something about it in the next election.”Dec. 14, 2023

