Rep. Colin Allred, challenging Ted Cruz: In Texas, ‘women have fewer rights,’ ‘people are outraged’

Texas Republican Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn dodged questions this week about a Texas Court denying Kate Cox the life saving abortion services she needed. Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX), who is running against Cruz for the Senate, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his campaign against Cruz, the state of abortion laws in Texas and the push to codify Roe. “I think people are outraged because they can all imagine themselves in this position,” Allred says. “We're now in a position where we have a kind of balkanization of rights in our country. In states like Texas, women have fewer rights, but we can do something about it in the next election.”Dec. 14, 2023