Rep. Clyburn: I expect Pelosi to name a Republican to a Jan. 6 select committee

Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC), House Majority Whip, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the upcoming vote on a select committee to investigate the January 6th attack, which he expects Speaker Pelosi to name a Republican to, " because I think she wants to continue to demonstrate that she is in a bipartisan pursuit of the truth." Clyburn also shares his views on police reform and infrastructure negotiations. He backs both the bipartisan infrastructure deal and the broader reconciliation package put forward by Democrats.