Rep. Clyburn feels the same as he did in 2020: Biden is what America 'needs at this present moment’

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the future of Democratic House leadership and whether President Biden should run again in 2024. “Back in 2020, when everybody was advising me that I was making a mistake, I looked at what needed to be done,” says Clyburn. “I feel today like I felt back then, that Joe Biden, his agenda, his approach, are the things that this country needs at this present time.”Nov. 15, 2022