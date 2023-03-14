Rep. Chu: ‘It did in fact save lives’ when high-capacity magazines, assault weapons were banned

Chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus Representative Judy Chu (D-CA) joins Andrea Mitchell to react to President Biden signing an executive order aimed at curbing gun violence after a shooting in Monterey Park, California, where Chu served three terms as mayor. “This shooter had a semi-automatic pistol and he enhanced it with this high-capacity magazine which allowed him to make 42 rounds of shooting in a matter of minutes. And so these have to be eliminated,” says Chu. “High-capacity magazines and assault weapons were banned for 10 years in this country. So it can be done and it did in fact, save lives.”March 14, 2023