Rep. Charlie Crist: DeSantis supports ‘barbaric’ abortion policies and ‘attacks’ the LGBTQ community

Representative Charlie Crist (D-FL) joins Andrea Mitchell fresh off his win in Florida’s Democratic gubernatorial primary, beating state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, to discuss how he plans to take on incumbent Republican Governor Ron DeSantis in November. Crist compares DeSantis’ “50% approval rating” to his own “72%” when he was governor during the recession and points to his opponent’s track record with abortion, noting DeSantis’ 15-week “barbaric” ban that makes “no exception for rape or incest,” “attacks” on the LGBTQ community, and the “huge issue” of gun violence in Florida. Asked whether he would tap Nikki Fried to be his running mate, Crist says “she is a very capable public servant, she’s done a great job as our Agriculture Commissioner, so we'll see what happens.” Aug. 24, 2022

