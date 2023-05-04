Rep. Joaquin Castro: ‘Still plenty of justice to be served’ with respect to January 6 attacks

Representative Joaquin Castro (D-TX) joins Andrea Mitchell to react to the seditious conspiracy conviction of four members of the Proud Boys for their role in the January 6 insurrection. “True justice won't happen until Donald Trump is sitting in that defendant’s seat in the same way that these Proud Boys have been sitting there for days or weeks, whatever it's been, and also not only Donald Trump, but other political leadership, including members of Congress in this country who may have assisted in the events of January 6,” says Castro. “There's still plenty of justice to be served in our nation, with respect to what happened on January 6.”May 4, 2023