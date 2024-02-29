Rep. Castro: ‘Rebuilding’ foreign economies is among ‘longer term solutions’ to border crisis

The 2024 campaign moves to the southern border today as President Biden and Donald Trump make dueling visits in Texas to discuss border control. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Gabe Gutierrez and Congressman Joaquin Castro (D-TX), who serves on the Intelligence and Foreign Affairs Committee, to discuss the border crisis and 2024 election. “We do battles often over short term solutions, but there are longer term solutions that have to come to play here. You've got to be a partner to a lot of these countries in rebuilding their economies, in fighting off the drug gangs terrorizing people there, in making sure that they feel safe and secure in their home countries,” Castro says. “I still firmly believe that nobody really wants to track one thousand miles with a two or three year old child or more and move to another country if they don't have to.” Feb. 29, 2024