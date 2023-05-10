Rep. Castro: Migrant crisis ‘has been made worse’ because ‘Title 42 has stayed in place so long’

Texas Representative Joaquin Castro (D), who serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, joins Andrea Mitchell to share his thoughts on what Congress and the Biden administration should be doing to address the crisis at the southern border as Title 42 expires. “This humanitarian crisis has been made worse though by the fact that Title 42 has stayed in place so long,” Castro says. ”So you have a backlog of people who've been in Mexico and who have been subjected to the violence of very dangerous cartels there and often been the victims of crime because they've not been allowed to be in the United States while they wait to have their asylum claims heard in court."May 10, 2023