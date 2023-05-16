Rep. Byron Donalds: ‘If anybody's driving us to default, it's Joe Biden'

Florida Republican Congressman Byron Donalds, a member of the House Financial Services Committee and the House Steering Committee, also a member of the House Freedom Caucus, joins Andrea Mitchell to share his perspective on the debt ceiling standoff. “If anybody’s driving us to default, it’s Joe Biden,” says Donalds. Responding to DeSantis’ negative remarks about Trump in Iowa, Donalds adds, “primaries are messy,” and “they always bring sharp elbows but we’re gonna get through that.”May 16, 2023