    Rep. Brendan Boyle: Freedom Caucus to blame for 'dysfunctional' Republican majority

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Brendan Boyle: Freedom Caucus to blame for 'dysfunctional' Republican majority

Representative Brendan Boyle (D-PA) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the apparent division within the House GOP as Kevin McCarthy appears to lose a fourth consecutive vote for the speakership. “In many ways, this fight on the Republican side, it's all within the House Republican Conference, and it's been brewing for about a dozen years now. It began in 2010 with the Freedom Caucus,” Boyle explains. “Until there's a Republican leader who is willing to just stand up to them and have this fight, we're just going to see this continuing round and round.”Jan. 4, 2023

    Rep. Brendan Boyle: Freedom Caucus to blame for 'dysfunctional' Republican majority

