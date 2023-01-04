Rep. Brendan Boyle: Freedom Caucus to blame for 'dysfunctional' Republican majority

- Now Playing
Rep. Brendan Boyle: Freedom Caucus to blame for 'dysfunctional' Republican majority03:52
- UP NEXT
Chuck Todd: Kevin McCarthy’s ‘biggest problem’ is ‘he fast-tracked to leadership’04:23
McCarthy appears to lose fourth vote for House speaker02:25
Jonathan Lemire: ‘This is a humiliating moment for McCarthy’09:55
Rep. Debbie Dingell: Republicans ‘not going to keep their majority’ if ‘chaos continues to exist’05:44
‘It was horrifying’: Dr. Joseph Sakran assesses Damar Hamlin’s collapse and condition03:35
McCarthy appears to lose first vote to become speaker01:53
'She made a big turn' Nicholas Confessore on the evolution of Rep. Elise Stefanik04:38
'His blood was running cold' Carol Leonnig on Capitol Police chief's reflections on Jan. 605:21
'All of this...is about weakening the Speaker' Brendan Buck on House leadership struggle10:12
'Her legacy will never be equaled.' Andrea Mitchell remembers Barbara Walters03:59
'A moment for collaboration' What China's COVID surge means for the world05:18
'That was a surprise' What we learned from Trump's revealed tax returns05:22
'He wants the Ukrainians to give up.' Putin and Ukraine see different endings to war04:02
Donell Harvin: Jan 6 exec summary leaves “glaring omission,” makes no mention of sergeant at arms13:09
Gen. McCaffrey: ‘A stalemate is not a good option for Putin’08:19
Jan. 6 committee releases Cassidy Hutchinson transcript01:42
Sen. Murphy: New aid package solidifies a ‘remarkable partnership’ between the U.S. and Ukraine.05:11
Kirby: 'Diplomacy will be part and parcel of what's discussed today' between Biden & Zelenskyy08:58
Ben Rhodes: ‘Ukraine needs support, they need it now' as they face hard winter ahead06:27
- Now Playing
Rep. Brendan Boyle: Freedom Caucus to blame for 'dysfunctional' Republican majority03:52
- UP NEXT
Chuck Todd: Kevin McCarthy’s ‘biggest problem’ is ‘he fast-tracked to leadership’04:23
McCarthy appears to lose fourth vote for House speaker02:25
Jonathan Lemire: ‘This is a humiliating moment for McCarthy’09:55
Rep. Debbie Dingell: Republicans ‘not going to keep their majority’ if ‘chaos continues to exist’05:44
‘It was horrifying’: Dr. Joseph Sakran assesses Damar Hamlin’s collapse and condition03:35
Play All