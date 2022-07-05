IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Adm. Stavridis: Putin is turning Russia ‘into a terrorist state that takes hostages’

    02:59
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Brad Schneider describes Highland Park shooting and aftermath: ‘It’s a punch in the gut.’

    06:04
  • UP NEXT

    Amb. McFaul supports U.S.-Russia prisoner swap: ‘I would take that trade.’

    04:22

  • Highland Park shooting eyewitness recounts helping victims: ‘The people who were killed were blown up.’

    07:13

  • Biden awards Medal of Honor to four soldiers who served in Vietnam

    01:53

  • Police respond to shooting at Independence Day Parade in Highland Park, Illinois

    00:26

  • Akron imposes curfew, cancels fireworks amid protests over fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker

    04:00

  • Former Olympic coach to WNBA star Brittney Griner: ‘We know that no one wins in a Russian court.’

    07:18

  • Gina McCarthy reacts to Supreme Court EPA ruling: ‘We have to find creative ways around it, and we will.’

    06:40

  • Ted Cruz feuds with Elmo over PSA for toddler Covid vaccines - fact checked here with Dr. Kavita Patel

    04:12

  • Adm. Stavridis: ‘It’s a very good day for NATO’

    06:52

  • Those denying Hutchinson’s testimony still agree that Trump ‘desperately wanted to go to the Capitol’

    07:47

  • Supreme Court term ends with historic swearing in of Justice Jackson, first Black woman on the high court

    11:50

  • Officer Daniel Hodges: Trump ‘knowingly’ sent 'a mob of violent, delusional people' to attack the Capitol

    06:21

  • Anita Hill: ‘There's probably plenty of evidence of conflict of interest’ for Justice Clarence Thomas

    12:27

  • Michael Beschloss: ‘This is a day that is going to loom very large in American history’

    06:47

  • Michael Waldman: After Supreme Court gun ruling, 'some aspects' of new gun safety law ‘will be challenged’

    07:03

  • Michigan AG: Midterm election voter turnout ‘literally a matter of life or death’ for Michigan women

    05:00

  • Center for Reproductive Rights in court battles to preserve abortion access, clarify new trigger laws

    04:15

  • Adm. Stavridis: Ukraine shopping center strike ‘might have been stopped’ with US missile defense systems

    05:24

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Brad Schneider describes Highland Park shooting and aftermath: ‘It’s a punch in the gut.’

06:04

Representative Brad Schneider (D-IL), who represents Highland Park, joins Andrea Mitchell to describe his experience attending the Fourth of July celebration turned tragedy in Highland Park, and the aftermath of the shooting. “It's a punch in the gut and a shock to to everything you think and believe how the world works,” says Schneider. “That parade was shattered yesterday but our community will recover.” July 5, 2022

  • Adm. Stavridis: Putin is turning Russia ‘into a terrorist state that takes hostages’

    02:59
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Brad Schneider describes Highland Park shooting and aftermath: ‘It’s a punch in the gut.’

    06:04
  • UP NEXT

    Amb. McFaul supports U.S.-Russia prisoner swap: ‘I would take that trade.’

    04:22

  • Highland Park shooting eyewitness recounts helping victims: ‘The people who were killed were blown up.’

    07:13

  • Biden awards Medal of Honor to four soldiers who served in Vietnam

    01:53

  • Police respond to shooting at Independence Day Parade in Highland Park, Illinois

    00:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All