Rep. Boyle: House Freedom Caucus debt ceiling budget is ‘more like a ransom note’ than a proposal

Representative Brendan Boyle (D-PA) joins Andrea Mitchell to react to critics calling President Biden’s budget “dead on arrival.” Boyle compares it to the House Freedom Caucus’ demands regarding the debt ceiling: “I love the contrast, frankly, of everything the President talked about yesterday, versus what the House Freedom Caucus just released today, which is extreme on steroids. That's the document that's dead on arrival,” says Boyle. “Their list of ten demands reads more like a ransom note than a serious budget proposal.”March 10, 2023