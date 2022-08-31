Rep. Boyle: Expect a ‘very close’ race between PA Senate candidates Fetterman and Oz

Congressman Brendan Boyle (D-PA) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the unique significance of Pennsylvania in the midterms, as President Biden has three planned visits to the Keystone State in the next week and the critical senate race between John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz has become increasingly bitter. “John Fetterman is, you know, not your typical candidate, and certainly Dr. Oz isn't as well. So that's added a unique flavor to this,” says Boyle. “I expect this November to be very close. If there's anything we've learned over the last several cycles, it is to expect close elections.”Aug. 31, 2022