Rep. Boyle: Expect a ‘very close’ race between PA Senate candidates Fetterman and Oz

Amb. McFaul: Mikhail Gorbachev was ‘one of the most important figures of the 20th century’05:10
How U.S. vets evacuated a former Afghan colleague once ‘shot through the face’ protecting Americans05:05
- Now Playing
Rep. Boyle: Expect a ‘very close’ race between PA Senate candidates Fetterman and Oz04:16
- UP NEXT
Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty: Ukraine’s counter-offensive will make Russia fight ‘a two-front war’03:58
Eugene Daniels: Threats to democracy, rule of law are ‘more in front of people’s faces now’11:31
Ben Rhodes: Many Afghans who helped the U.S. are now ‘stuck in places where they’re not welcome’03:11
Fmr. Afghan translator: ‘We never wanted to leave’ but a ‘political decision’ made staying untenable04:11
Rep. Cicilline: GOP is ‘party of chaos and confusion’ with ‘thirst for power above everything else’04:24
Barbara McQuade: If sensitive Mar-a-Lago documents were ‘spilled,’ lives could be in danger04:52
Dr. Uché Blackstock: Schools need a ‘layered mitigation strategy’ to prevent COVID-19 spread02:43
Mae Jemison: Artemis I is not just ‘stepping stone to Mars,’ but towards ‘a permanent Moon base’06:27
Serena Williams to play in final Grand Slam as U.S. Open begins today04:01
Afghans who worked with the U.S. face death threats at home and ‘bureaucratic nightmare’ to leave03:47
Adm. Stavridis: Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is ‘a ticking time bomb,’ Putin is ‘playing with fire’04:27
Democrats campaign against some Republicans pushing for Social Security changes02:18
Even the memo justifying redactions to MAL affidavit is heavily blacked out, Andrea Mitchell shows01:24
Affidavit says classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago weren’t in secure location02:53
Reporters examine first pages of affidavit used for Trump search warrant04:38
Dr. Caitlin Gustafson: ‘Ordinary people will lose their lives’ due to abortion bans06:57
Cedric Richmond: Canceling student debt is ‘empowering’ Americans to ‘buy into the American dream’05:49
Amb. McFaul: Mikhail Gorbachev was ‘one of the most important figures of the 20th century’05:10
How U.S. vets evacuated a former Afghan colleague once ‘shot through the face’ protecting Americans05:05
- Now Playing
Rep. Boyle: Expect a ‘very close’ race between PA Senate candidates Fetterman and Oz04:16
- UP NEXT
Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty: Ukraine’s counter-offensive will make Russia fight ‘a two-front war’03:58
Eugene Daniels: Threats to democracy, rule of law are ‘more in front of people’s faces now’11:31
Ben Rhodes: Many Afghans who helped the U.S. are now ‘stuck in places where they’re not welcome’03:11
Play All