    Rep. Boyle: Expect a 'very close' race between PA Senate candidates Fetterman and Oz

    Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty: Ukraine's counter-offensive will make Russia fight 'a two-front war'

  Eugene Daniels: Threats to democracy, rule of law are 'more in front of people's faces now'

  Ben Rhodes: Many Afghans who helped the U.S. are now 'stuck in places where they're not welcome'

  Fmr. Afghan translator: 'We never wanted to leave' but a 'political decision' made staying untenable

  Rep. Cicilline: GOP is 'party of chaos and confusion' with 'thirst for power above everything else'

  Barbara McQuade: If sensitive Mar-a-Lago documents were 'spilled,' lives could be in danger

  Dr. Uché Blackstock: Schools need a 'layered mitigation strategy' to prevent COVID-19 spread

  Mae Jemison: Artemis I is not just 'stepping stone to Mars,' but towards 'a permanent Moon base'

  Serena Williams to play in final Grand Slam as U.S. Open begins today

  Afghans who worked with the U.S. face death threats at home and 'bureaucratic nightmare' to leave

  Adm. Stavridis: Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is 'a ticking time bomb,' Putin is 'playing with fire'

  Democrats campaign against some Republicans pushing for Social Security changes

  Even the memo justifying redactions to MAL affidavit is heavily blacked out, Andrea Mitchell shows

  Affidavit says classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago weren't in secure location

  Reporters examine first pages of affidavit used for Trump search warrant

  Dr. Caitlin Gustafson: 'Ordinary people will lose their lives' due to abortion bans

  Cedric Richmond: Canceling student debt is 'empowering' Americans to 'buy into the American dream'

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Boyle: Expect a ‘very close’ race between PA Senate candidates Fetterman and Oz

04:16

Congressman Brendan Boyle (D-PA) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the unique significance of Pennsylvania in the midterms, as President Biden has three planned visits to the Keystone State in the next week and the critical senate race between John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz has become increasingly bitter. “John Fetterman is, you know, not your typical candidate, and certainly Dr. Oz isn't as well. So that's added a unique flavor to this,” says Boyle. “I expect this November to be very close. If there's anything we've learned over the last several cycles, it is to expect close elections.”Aug. 31, 2022

    Rep. Boyle: Expect a 'very close' race between PA Senate candidates Fetterman and Oz

    Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty: Ukraine's counter-offensive will make Russia fight 'a two-front war'

  Eugene Daniels: Threats to democracy, rule of law are 'more in front of people's faces now'

  Ben Rhodes: Many Afghans who helped the U.S. are now 'stuck in places where they're not welcome'

