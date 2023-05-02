IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Luke Russert on searching for an ‘aha moment’ following in his late father’s legacy

    10:01
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Boyle calls for Fed rate hike pause to avoid ‘completely unnecessary’ recession

    03:48
  • UP NEXT

    Ruth Marcus: ‘Any reasonable person’ hearing SCOTUS ethics claims would say it ‘doesn’t look right’

    05:45

  • Tacopina’s mistrial motion in E. Jean Carroll suit is part of ‘laying the groundwork for an appeal’

    03:01

  • Richard Engel: French government ‘showing no signs of backing down’ against protests

    02:56

  • Nick Timiraos: First Republic Bank failure destabilized by ‘earthquake’ from SVB failure

    07:25

  • Andrea Mitchell celebrates Kelly O’Donnell, honored at the Washington Women in Journalism Awards

    00:51

  • Yamiche Alcindor: White House strategy to ‘more prominently display’ VP Harris to strengthen ticket

    07:10

  • Andrea Mitchell celebrates Kelly O’Donnell, honored at the Washington Women in Journalism Awards

    00:51

  • Economic concerns rise over debt ceiling standoff

    05:51

  • IRC President: Amid focus on Sudan evacuations, ‘literally millions' are in need inside the country

    05:12

  • Meghan O’Sullivan: Effects of climate change ‘exacerbating’ divide between rich and poor countries

    06:48

  • Rhodes: ‘Astonishing’ that a 21-year-old who publicly said 'such crazy things’ had classified access

    07:19

  • WNBPA Executive Director: Brittney Griner wants ‘each and every’ media outlet to cover WNBA season

    05:28

  • 'I'm no stranger to hard times': Brittney Griner references Russian prison release

    04:07

  • Rucker: Disney alleging loss of special status is ‘part of a concerted political push by DeSantis’

    02:51

  • Victor Cha: Sending nuclear subs to South Korea was ‘important for the Biden administration to do’

    11:26

  • Jury deliberating in Proud Boys Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial

    02:52

  • E. Jean Carroll testifies about alleged rape in civil case against Trump

    02:52

  • Remembering Harry Belafonte: Belafonte commemorates 1963 March 50th anniversary with Andrea Mitchell

    00:32

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Boyle calls for Fed rate hike pause to avoid ‘completely unnecessary’ recession

03:48

Ranking Member on the House Budget Committee Brendan Boyle (D-PA), who co-led a letter to Federal Reserve Chair Powell calling for a pause on interest rate hikes, tells Andrea Mitchell: “The Fed has raised rates so steeply, so quickly that that is having a profound effect on our economy by their own measures. They are going to cause unemployment as a result of what they're doing.” He added, “I think a pause would be a wise decision. We do not want to have a mistake of going so extreme in the rate hikes that we end up bringing about a recession that is completely unnecessary.”May 2, 2023

  • Luke Russert on searching for an ‘aha moment’ following in his late father’s legacy

    10:01
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Boyle calls for Fed rate hike pause to avoid ‘completely unnecessary’ recession

    03:48
  • UP NEXT

    Ruth Marcus: ‘Any reasonable person’ hearing SCOTUS ethics claims would say it ‘doesn’t look right’

    05:45

  • Tacopina’s mistrial motion in E. Jean Carroll suit is part of ‘laying the groundwork for an appeal’

    03:01

  • Richard Engel: French government ‘showing no signs of backing down’ against protests

    02:56

  • Nick Timiraos: First Republic Bank failure destabilized by ‘earthquake’ from SVB failure

    07:25

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All