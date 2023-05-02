Rep. Boyle calls for Fed rate hike pause to avoid ‘completely unnecessary’ recession

Ranking Member on the House Budget Committee Brendan Boyle (D-PA), who co-led a letter to Federal Reserve Chair Powell calling for a pause on interest rate hikes, tells Andrea Mitchell: “The Fed has raised rates so steeply, so quickly that that is having a profound effect on our economy by their own measures. They are going to cause unemployment as a result of what they're doing.” He added, “I think a pause would be a wise decision. We do not want to have a mistake of going so extreme in the rate hikes that we end up bringing about a recession that is completely unnecessary.”May 2, 2023