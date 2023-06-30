Rep. Bob Good: ‘I’m glad’ SCOTUS rejected student loan plan, ‘it’s a student loan transfer scheme’

Rep. Bob Good (R-VA), a member of the House Education committee and Freedom Caucus, joins Andrea Mitchell to share his reaction to the Supreme Court’s decision striking down President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. “This is a Supreme Court that respects the Constitution. With respect to student loan debt, first of all, we shouldn't be calling it a forgiveness plan. It's not a forgiveness plan. It's a student loan transfer scheme,” says Good. “It's just wrong for the for the American people and I'm glad that the Supreme Court has risen to the occasion here.”June 30, 2023