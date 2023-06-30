IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Will Hurd: SCOTUS ruling on LGBTQ+ rights 'makes me uncomfortable,’ but was ‘the right call’

    04:02
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Bob Good: ‘I’m glad’ SCOTUS rejected student loan plan, ‘it’s a student loan transfer scheme’

    04:49
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Maxwell Frost: ‘Incumbent upon the administration to find other ways' to forgive student debt

    04:35

  • Supreme Court to hear case on right of accused domestic abusers to own guns

    01:27

  • Danielle Holley: Affirmative action decision is a ‘very disappointing day’ for higher education

    08:44

  • Lee Bollinger: Affirmative action decision is a ‘tragedy’ in the fight against racial discrimination

    07:19

  • Rep. Ro Khanna: SCOTUS ruling on affirmative action does ‘a terrible disservice to future leaders’

    03:50

  • Leon Panetta: ‘No question in my mind that Putin has been weakened’ by Prigozhin's aborted rebellion

    10:35

  • Harry Litman: Prosecutors need ‘fresh evidence’ to issue warrant for Trump’s New Jersey golf club

    08:05

  • Biden jokes about his age to counter voters' concerns

    03:46

  • Sabrina Siddiqui: Katzenberg reportedly ‘counseling Biden to embrace his age’ amid voter concerns

    06:19

  • Alexander Vindman: U.S. could do more for Ukraine ‘without additional risk’ after Wagner rebellion

    07:27

  • Igor Novikov: Kremlin can now use Prigozhin as a 'wildcard' while retaining 'plausible deniability'

    06:16

  • Sen. Mark Warner: Prigozhin ‘says he’s in Minsk,’ in a hotel that doesn’t have any windows

    06:49

  • John Brennan: I don’t think the threat to Putin’s rule is ‘by any means over at this point’

    06:37

  • Jen Psaki: Pelosi believes Democrats should use abortion against the GOP in 2024

    05:55

  • Danielle Holley: Dobbs showed SCOTUS’ ability to disturb ‘everyday lives’ with ‘the stroke of a pen’

    05:41

  • David Gallo: ‘All the tests in the world doesn't preclude having an implosion. It happens.’

    07:08

  • David Gallo: ‘If there was a rupture of the hull, it's just over within milliseconds’

    08:23

  • Lt. Gen. Honore: Titan tragedy ‘put a lot of pressure on the Coast Guard’ to implement ‘standards’

    07:11

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Bob Good: ‘I’m glad’ SCOTUS rejected student loan plan, ‘it’s a student loan transfer scheme’

04:49

Rep. Bob Good (R-VA), a member of the House Education committee and Freedom Caucus, joins Andrea Mitchell to share his reaction to the Supreme Court’s decision striking down President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. “This is a Supreme Court that respects the Constitution. With respect to student loan debt, first of all, we shouldn't be calling it a forgiveness plan. It's not a forgiveness plan. It's a student loan transfer scheme,” says Good. “It's just wrong for the for the American people and I'm glad that the Supreme Court has risen to the occasion here.”June 30, 2023

  • Will Hurd: SCOTUS ruling on LGBTQ+ rights 'makes me uncomfortable,’ but was ‘the right call’

    04:02
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Bob Good: ‘I’m glad’ SCOTUS rejected student loan plan, ‘it’s a student loan transfer scheme’

    04:49
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Maxwell Frost: ‘Incumbent upon the administration to find other ways' to forgive student debt

    04:35

  • Supreme Court to hear case on right of accused domestic abusers to own guns

    01:27

  • Danielle Holley: Affirmative action decision is a ‘very disappointing day’ for higher education

    08:44

  • Lee Bollinger: Affirmative action decision is a ‘tragedy’ in the fight against racial discrimination

    07:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All