Rep. Barbara Lee: 'We do not want to go back to the days of back alley abortions'

Representative Barbara Lee (D-CA) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss abortion rights and her personal abortion story. "It is so important right now that we speak out. Nobody else should interfere with personal decision such as having an abortion, this is a gut wrenching heart wrenching decision," says Lee. "The reason I decided, as hard as it was because it's so personal for me to speak out, is because I'm trying to send a warning that we do not want to go back to the days of back alley abortions because it's deadly, women will die."Oct. 1, 2021