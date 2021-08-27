Rep. Auchincloss: Biden 'had the integrity to make a hard and wrenching decision' on Afghanistan
Congressman Jake Auchincloss (D-MA), a marine veteran who served in Afghanistan, reacts to Republican criticism of Biden's handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal. Rep. Auchincloss tells Andrea Mitchell that President Biden "had the integrity to make a hard and wrenching decision. He told the American people the hard truth that we could not win a counter insurgency without a political endgame."Aug. 27, 2021