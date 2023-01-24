Rep. Adam Schiff: There appears to be a ‘systemic problem’ with handling of classified documents

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) reacts to reports that classified documents were found at former Vice President Pence’s personal home, following the discovery of classified materials from President Biden’s tenure as Vice President, and those discovered during an FBI raid of former President Trump’s home. “There look to be very important differences here, from resisting returning the documents, fighting it, his lawyers misrepresenting that they had,” says Schiff of Trump’s handling of classified materials. “Here it appears the former Vice President Pence and President Biden have been fully cooperative, entering, looking documents over when they're discovered, important differences." He adds, "Nonetheless, there appears to be a systemic problem.”Jan. 24, 2023