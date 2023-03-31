IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Rep. Adam Schiff: If DOJ had pursued Jan. 6 charges with more urgency, 'they would have gone first'

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) joins Andrea Mitchell to react to the Manhattan grand jury indicting former President Donald Trump and weigh in on the fact that this investigation was the first to bring charges of all the ongoing investigations into Mr. Trump. “I've been very critical, as you know, Andrea, of the Justice Department and the pace of their investigation of the whole, multiple lines of effort by Donald Trump to overturn the election culminating in the violence of January 6th,” Schiff says. “And had they, I think, pursued that with more urgency, they would have gone first, and, you know, presuming - and it's a big presumption - that they find sufficient evidence to charge the president, those would have been the most serious charges. And those should, in the logical scheme of things, be the first that you bring.”March 31, 2023

