Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Adam Kinzinger: Justification for deleted Secret Service texts ‘doesn’t pass the laugh test’ 

11:39

January 6 Committee member Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), joins Andrea Mitchell to address some of the outstanding questions facing the select committee, which may be answered with information from Ginni Thomas and the personal phones of some Secret Service personnel. The agency says text messages on agents’ work phones from key dates were lost during an update, but “when you roll over technology, you're required to keep records. So we want to get that answer as best we can. It's why we've decided we're not going to wrap up the investigation,” says Kinzinger. “Speaking as a committee member, we'll go where the facts lead us on that. Speaking with my opinion, it doesn't pass the laugh test.” He adds, “The federal government is very serious about preserving records, and especially on a day, if you're the Secret Service, like January 6, that was probably their biggest day, frankly, since 9/11.”July 25, 2022

