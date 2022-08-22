Rep. Abigail Spanberger: Election deniers and ‘extreme candidates’ are ‘threats to democracy’

Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) joins Andrea Mitchell with her reaction to the surge of election denying candidates winning primaries across the country. “There are many threats to democracy. We see it with these extreme candidates who are coming through primaries,” says Congresswoman Spanberger. “Here in Virginia, in my district, I'm running against someone who's defended the January 6 insurrectionists, and called the FBI corrupt and referred to them as ‘deep state.’ So these threats are very, very real. And frankly, they're a major driving force.”Aug. 22, 2022