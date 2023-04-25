IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Remembering Harry Belafonte: Belafonte commemorates 1963 March 50th anniversary with Andrea Mitchell

    00:32
Remembering Harry Belafonte: Belafonte commemorates 1963 March 50th anniversary with Andrea Mitchell

00:32

Harry Belafonte appeared on Andrea Mitchell Reports on MSNBC Tuesday, August 27, 2013 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington. Belafonte, who died on April 25, 2023, was an influential voice in the civil rights movement.April 25, 2023

