Released hostage: ‘there was no oxygen’ in Hamas tunnels, ‘they left us with no water and no food’

Andrea Mitchell sat down with Aviva Seigel, a hostage who was captured by Hamas from a Kibbutz on October 7th and released after 51 days. Her husband, Keith, is still being held. She described in detail the conditions of her captivity, and the treatment she and the other hostages endured.April 9, 2024